Bar Harbor Hosts 67th Annual Art in the Park Show

It was the 67th Art in the Park Show in Bar Harbor Saturday.

The show is the longest running of its kind in Bar Harbor.

Located on the Village Green in downtown, over 30 artists and photographers were put on display for this years event.

All of the artwork and photography are original pieces focusing on areas of Maine.

“A lot of the artwork is focused on, you know, different areas of Maine,” said Kelly Pai Roos from the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “As far as why it’s special, I think it’s just been going for so long. It’s just a nice standing art show that everybody can rely on to be here on Father’s Day weekend.”

Art in the Park is organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.