Bangor Humane Society Hosts Kitten Shower

The Bangor Humane society is expecting.

Summer is their busiest time of the year.

Each year they take in nearly one-thousand kittens.

In preparation for litter season, they held their annual kitten shower Saturday.

With the influx of kittens this month, staff are asking for donations to help benefit their foster program.

“Once it starts to get warmer we start to see a lot of puppies we see a lot of kittens, a lot of pregnant mom cats that happens pretty frequently so it’s very important to help spread awareness not only about collecting donations but also trying to convince people to want to come in and be foster parents.”

If you would like to make a donation visit https://www.bangorhumane.org/.