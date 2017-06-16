Waterville Humane Society Receives 50 Felines in One Day

Halfway through the month of June and the Waterville Humane Society has already taken in 134 cats- 50 of which came in on one day.

Some were rescued by animal control officers from abandonment, seizures, and overcrowding at locations across the Waterville area. Others were brought in by residents.

The Waterville Humane Society is an open-admission shelter, meaning they accept animals at any time for any reason.

On Wednesday they were inundated with 50 felines, some in need of medical attention.

“Our challenge comes in caring for all of these animals until they’re able to be adopted- spayed, neutered, medically treated, vaccinated, de-wormed, de-flead, de-ticked. So meanwhile, while we’re waiting, we’re looking for foster families. We’ve have a number of people step up and offer to volunteer their houses for that. We also are looking for food donations, monetary donations,” said Lisa Smith, Director of the Waterville Humane Society.

Employees from Inland Hospital chipped in for cat food that they dropped off Friday.

For information on how to donate and adoption fees, visit www.hswa.org.