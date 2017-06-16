UPDATE: Apartment House Fire Displaces Nine People in Waterville

Everyone made it out safely from an apartment building fire in Waterville last night.
The third floor of the five-unit building on High Street was engulfed in flames when crews from multiple towns arrived.
Nine people, including two children, made it out safely, but are now without a home.
One firefighter from Winslow was sent to the hospital for an unknown injury.
According to a release from the Waterville Fire Department, it is listed as an accidental electrical fire in a concealed space on the third floor.