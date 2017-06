The Results are In: Should Caregivers and Patients who Grow their Own Marijuana have to Submit to Unannounced State Inspections?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should caregivers and patients who grow their own marijuana have to submit to unannounced state inspections?

RESULTS:

YES: 43% (356 votes)

NO: 57% (472 VOTES)

TOTAL: 828 VOTES

stay tuned for our new question of the day!