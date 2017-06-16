Teeing Off for Miracles: CMN Golf Classic



Teeing off to make miracles happen in Maine.

The Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Golf Classic was held at the Hermon Meadow Golf Club Friday morning.

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of the 27 teams and more than 100 players who participated.

Proceeds from the tournament directly support pediatric patients and programs at CMN Hospitals in Maine.

“The rain doesn’t seem to be an issue at all. I think people are having a great time, it’s for a great cause,” said Kelly Pearson of EMHS CMN Hospitals. “There are some kids out here playing also who’ve received care at EMMC. Every penny raised here is going to stay right here to help make sure these kids have the care that they need so they don’t have to travel to Portland and beyond.”

More than 22,000 children received care at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor last year.