Some Scattered Showers and Becoming More Humid Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A warm front will weaken as it slowly moves across New England Saturday. The front will bring more showers to Maine tonight and Saturday morning, with the heaviest and steadiest shower activity occurring late tonight and Saturday morning near coastal Maine. A more humid airmass will gradually move into our region Saturday as the warm front crawls across Maine. Temps Saturday will range from near 60 along the coast to the low 70s well north and west of the Bangor Region. By Sunday the wind will become more southerly as a “Bermuda High” builds off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The southerly breeze will bring warmer and more humid air up into our region for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Sunday will likely turn out cloudy to partly cloudy, with just the risk of a pop-up scattered shower or thunderstorm, with a better chance for storms Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. The scattered showers and storms will likely continue on Tuesday as the cold front slowly slides through New England.

Tonight: Periods of showers, patchy fog and drizzle, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a south to southeast breeze between 8 to 16 mph along with morning scattered showers and high temps in the low 60s to low 70s inland, but holding near 60 degrees right along the coast.

Sunday: More clouds than sun and becoming more humid, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist