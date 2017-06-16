Senators Approve Emergency Burn Permit Legislation

Maine lawmakers have submitted emergency legislation about how you can access burn permits.

For years, Mainers have received free burn permits from private online systems.

The operator of one of those sites is also the fire chief of West Gardiner and was told to shut his site down.

This resolve directs the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Bureau of Forestry to let municipalities buy and use burn permit software from a private party to issue permits online if those sites abide by law.

The department contends fire safety is top priority.

They say two burn permits granted by a third party system in April resulted in wildfires.

We’re told those permits would not have been issued under the state system.