Sangerville’s Primary Care Clinic Expands

Many folks travel long distances for health care and between the travel and the price tag, it can take a toll.

But, thanks to Northwoods Healthcare in Sangerville, residents now have a newly renovated facility able to give them all the care they need. close to home.

“There’s a real need for care in this area and so we were in a really small space before so some of the purpose of this was to do some one-stop shopping care.”

The three million dollar expansion took three years to complete.

The renovations are bringing excitement not only to the staff, but to the community as well.

“Our goal for this is to provide all the care that we can under one roof and meet the needs of our patients to make it easier for them. It makes it easier for her employees too. When we get results from tests the care is much better coordinated under one roof.”

This expansion brings critical services to the Piscataquis County region and beyond. With services like radiology, phlebotomy, and behavioral health, patients can now take some stress away from going to the doctor.

“This is the one place where they are comfortable thing on the staff they know their provider so to keep everything here keep them comfortable and it helps us be able to see results so that we can take care of our patients in a much faster fashion and make sure that that’s the appropriate care at the right time.”

Staff hope the addition will not only boost the community but bring more practitioners to the area.

“We’re really hoping that this building will draw positions and mid-level so that they want to come to this area and practice in a nice facility because it is very hard to recruit mid- levels to this area because there isn’t a whole lot to offer.”

For phlebotomist, Kylie Sands, and the rest of the staff, this expansion gives them the confidence that they are giving the best care they possibly can.

“To know that I can give them a good experience and to have them say oh I’m definitely coming back to see you it’s a really really good feeling to know that they can have the services that they need for their healthcare done to a very high standard rate in their own community.”