Richard Barron Shares About Upcoming Surgery on Social Media

UMaine head women’s basketball coach Richard Barron announced on social media this week he will be heading to UCLA to undergo surgery by Neurosurgeon Isaac Yang.

It’s a “minimally invasive surgery” according to the post. It is for “repair of the Superior Semicircular Canal” and according to the “Neurosurgery Report” is “due to a small missing bone covering.” Barron is on medical leave from the Black Bears. He missed much of this season with his medical condition. In April, it was announced he would miss all of next season. We wish coach the best and a speedy recovery.