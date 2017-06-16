Presque Isle Man Possibly involved in MA Police Pursuit

Massachusetts State Police conducted a pursuit of a stolen Maine vehicle that ended with an exchange of gunfire late last night.

The vehicle involved has the same license plate number linked to wanted Presque Isle man Michael Brown.

In a press release, Massachusetts State Police said the pursuit lasted one hour and ended just after midnight with an exchanged of gunfire.

The suspect was struck. There were no other injuries.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the suspect fired shots at the cruisers over the course of the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed in Newton, New Hampshire.

The pursuit and shooting are currently under investigation.

Neither Presque Isle, nor MA State Police could not confirm if Brown is the driver of the vehicle.

Officials in Maine believed Brown could be in Lewiston, Auburn, or Portland, and could be trying to leave Maine.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

We will have more information to come.