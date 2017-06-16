Police: Car Found In St. Croix River Stolen From On Duty Paramedic

The State Police dive team helped retrieve a submerged SUV from the St. Croix River this morning.

Calais Police say it had been stolen from the fire department parking lot.

Just before 2, someone on the pier in Canada saw the vehicle in the water and called authorities.

Calais police say it belongs to one of the city’s paramedics who was on duty when it was stolen.

Police say whoever took it, drove to the boat landing and left the car in drive on the ramp, allowing it to go into the water where it drifted out about 50 yards downriver.

By 7, the vehicle had been towed out…it’s considered a total loss.