Perry, Robichaud are Miss Maine Softball Finalists

The Miss Maine Softball award finalists have been announced. Hermon’s Hailey Perry and Bucksport’s Madyson Robichaud are the local finalists this year. The rest hail from southern Maine including Perry’s future UMaine teammate… Scarborough’s Lilly Volk.

The John Winkin award finalists were announced earlier this week. The award winners are announced next week. The senior softball all-star games are Thursday at Cony.