Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers and Cool Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

As high pressure slips off to our east, a warm front will approach from the west and a southeast breeze will develop across Maine causing clouds to lower and thicken this morning. The combination of an onshore breeze and mostly cloudy skies will hold the high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s as we end the workweek today. As the front to our west moves closer the chance for scattered showers will increase as we progress through the day today. Plan on variably cloudy skies, with some more hit and miss showers Saturday as the front drifts east across New England, while at the same time weakening. By Sunday the wind will become more southerly as a “Bermuda High” builds off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The southerly breeze will bring warmer and more humid air up into our region for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Sunday will likely turn out partly sunny, with just the risk of a pop-up scattered shower or thunderstorm, with a better chance for storms Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. The scattered showers and storms will likely continue on Tuesday as the cold front slowly slides through New England.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers developing this morning then periods of rain this afternoon. South/southeast breeze around 10 mph, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist