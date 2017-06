Mold Found in Hall-Dale Middle School Classroom

Summer break is here, but things will be busy at a Hall-Dale Middle School in Farmingdale.

The superintendent confirms black mold was found in a classroom that had been closed last month after two teachers were sent home with rashes.

He says mold was found in a wall cavity behind a bookcase.

The wall will be opened up and fixed before school resumes this fall.

No students reported rashes.