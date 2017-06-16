Millinocket Man Arrested in Connection with Bomb Threats Made during Mid-Term Elections

A transient from the Millinocket area has been arrested in connection with reported bomb threats made during mid-term elections Tuesday.

Michael Morrison, 37, is changed with terrorizing.

Police say he made phone calls to the Lincoln Town Office saying there was a bomb inside Mattanawcook Academy, and Northern Penobscot Tech.

Both places were evacuated. Voting was moved to another location.

Both schools were deemed safe after an extensive search.

Morrison is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.