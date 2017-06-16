Maine Man Dead after Massachusetts State Police Chase Ends in Gunfire

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has identified Michael Brown as the suspect dead after a multi-state pursuit as a wanted man.

In a release, officials said Michael Brown died during the incident.

He was wanted on multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Massachusetts State Police said the pursuit lasted one hour and ended just after midnight this morning after an exchange of gunfire.

Brown was declared dead at the scene.

It is unsure if Brown died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot, or was killed by police.

The incident is now under investigation by New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Attorney General.