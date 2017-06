Loud Voices, Loud Play has Skowhegan Softball on Verge of a State Title

The Maine Principal’s Association announced today they’ve moved back the start time for the class C softball state game. Bucksport and Madision will now play at 2 o’clock, Saturday, in Brewer. All the other games are on as scheduled for now.

The class A softball championship is at Cony tomorrow. In case you are wondering if it is going on, just listen for the Skowhegan team…