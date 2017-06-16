Law Enforcement Officers Pay Respects to Fallen Fryeburg Officer Nathan Desjardins

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state paid their respects to fallen Fryeburg Police Officer Nathan Desjardins at the Augusta Civic Center Friday.

The 20-year-old officer died earlier this month following injuries he sustained while responding to a capsized canoe on the first day of his water rescue training.

“This is kind of a near and dear event to us. Fryeburg Police Department was responding to assist in an overturned boat which our agency was also responding,” said Col. Wilkinson.

Col. Joel Wilkinson, Chief of the Maine Warden Service, recalls the tragic event that led to Fryeburg Officer Nathan Desjardin’s end of watch.

Desjardins, of Albion, suffered a head injury when the boat he was riding in hit a submerged object during a rescue on the Saco River in late May. He died in a hospital on June 6th, just six days before the young officer would have celebrated his 21st birthday.

“As the Fryeburg Police Chief, I want to send my deepest condolences to the Desjardins family for the loss of their beloved son, Nathan,” said Joshua Potvin, Fryeburg Police Chief.

Nathan’s family requested that the ceremony, which brought several hundreds to the memorial service in Augusta, remain private, and so the media was asked to stay outside.

Lt. Nate Goodman, of the Freeport Police Department, spoke after the ceremony, saying that Desjardins was a hard-working young man who was attending school at the University of New England, while working as an EMT and part-time reserve officer for Fryeburg P.D.

“He exemplified the type of person that we’re looking for in a police candidate,” said Lt. Goodman.

“You can’t subtract the pain of this, all you can do is add love. And that’s what this entire community is trying to do here today. So on behalf of the Maine Warden Service and the entire state law enforcement community, we’re to support the family, to support the chief, to support the Fryeburg Police Department,” said Col. Wilkinson.

His fellow Fryeburg officers placed their hands atop the vehicle that carried away Desjardin’s remains-mourning the loss of their friend and celebrating a life cut tragically short.

“And to Officer Nathan M. Desjardins, you’re professionalism, dedication, enthusiasm and ultimate personal sacrifice for the betterment of our community will never be forgotten,” said Potvin.

Nathan Desjardins is the 85th law enforcement officer to have died in the line of duty in Maine’s history.