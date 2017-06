“Juneteenth” Celebration in Brewer

Folks will gather in Brewer Monday to remember the freeing of slaves in the U.S. more than 150 years ago.

The “Juneteenth” event will held at the Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park at noon.

Organizers with the Maine Human Rights Coalition say it’s to remind people to reflect on the suffering of folks in the past, and present.

Juneteenth celebrates when union soldiers arrived in Texas with the news the civil war was over and people who were slaves were now free.