Infected Fox Attacks Man Outside Business in Wiscasset

An infected fox attacked a Wiscasset man outside a business in Maine with surveillance video capturing the encounter.

Kathleen Jordan reports.

—————————————————

“It was extremely aggressive, there was no changing its mind.”

THE VIDEO MARK SLEEPER’S CO-WORKERS SAY THEY CAN’T STOP WATCHING…

“Yeah I couldn’t believe it. I had to keep watching it. At first I was shocked, then I laughed and then I was shocked. It was just so unreal.”

SLEEPER SAYS HE WENT TO GET INSIDE OF HIS TRUCK WHEN HE NOTICED THE FOX – AGGRESSIVE AND ANGRY.

“…something I never expected would have happened.”

IN THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, YOU SEE SLEEPER TRYING TO GET AWAY FROM THE FOX, PUSHING IT AWAY… EVENTUALLY THROWING THE ANIMAL ONTO CONCRETE.

BUT THE FOX ISN’T DONE YET… GETTING BACK UP, RUNNING AFTER HIM.

HE DID MANAGE TO GET AWAY – NOT BEFORE HE WAS BITTEN.

“I couldn’t get away so that’s when I grabbed it by the scruff. I wasn’t trying to intentionally throw the animal, but natural instinct was to get that thing as far away from me as I could get it.”

“I think Mark did the right thing and I think it did need to be put down because I’m sure they’re suffering too. He had porcupine quills through his face, he was foaming at the mouth. So I’m sure he was in some pain.”

AS HE RECOVERS TONIGHT, SLEEPER SAYS HE’S JUST THANKFUL IT DIDN’T COME AFTER ANYONE ELSE.

“It could have been a lot worse. If that’s all I get out of this and nobody else gets hurt, that’s the main thing.”

SLEEPER IS DOING OKAY TONIGHT.

HE SAYS HE’S STILL A LITTLE SORE.

HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AND GIVEN THE RABIES VACCINATION.

ANOTHER DRIVER SAW THAT FOX A SHORT TIME LATER WHEN IT CAME BACK…

THAT DRIVER, RUNNING OVER IT AND KILLING IT.