Flash in the Pans Street Dance this Father’s Day in Bar Harbor

The Flash in the Pans Steel Drums Band is playing at Agamont Park in Bar Harbor this Father’s Day. This free concert is open to everyone! With lively music, the band will have everyone on their feet dancing!

The street dance starts at 5:30 and goes on until 7pm.

For more information, you can visit the Flash in the Pans website. You can also check out the Street Dance Facebook page.