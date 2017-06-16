Cloudy, Damp & Cool Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A warm front will approach the region today, bringing us a cloudy and damp day. At the same time, high pressure will be just off to our east which will set us up with a south/southeasterly wind off the ocean. The combination of clouds, showers and a cool wind off the water will make for a cool day with temperatures only reaching the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. We’ll see scattered showers developing from west to east across the state this morning followed by some steadier periods of rain this afternoon. Showers will continue tonight with patchy fog as well. Temperatures won’t move much tonight with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The warm front will continue to push towards the state on Saturday. We’ll see lots of clouds around with a few breaks of sunshine possible. We will have the chance for a few showers Saturday mainly during the morning otherwise it looks like most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be a bit better Saturday too with highs in the 60s to near 70°. The warm front will move through the area Saturday night and Sunday morning allowing warmer and more humid air to return to the region Sunday. Sunday will feature variably cloudy skies with temperatures topping off mainly in the 70s to near 80° inland and near 70° along the coast. A cold front will approach on Monday, giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. It’ll be warm and humid Monday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible Tuesday as the cold front crosses the state.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, periods of rain this afternoon. Cool with highs between 55°-63° South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows between 48°-56°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly during the morning. A bit milder with highs between 61°-71°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s to near 80° inland.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW