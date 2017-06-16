Brewer Pool Gets Major Face Lift, Opens to Public June 22nd

The Brewer Municipal Pool got quite the face lift.

A company from Surry is behind the the $63,000 renovation.

Crews painted the pool Thursday and started the process of filling it Friday morning.

Brewer Parks and Rec Director Ken Hanscom says it’s been a labor of love that’s well worth the wait.

“Roughly 15 hours of painting because we redid the pool. It was resurfaced, new asphalt. We had to wait approximately a month to put the paint on. It will take about 54 hours to fill the pool. And we hope to start the pumps on Sunday night, early Monday morning. The pool looks the same, but the deck had not been done in 32 years. So yes, people will notice the difference this year.”

The pool opens to the public Thursday, June 22nd at one in the afternoon for general swim.