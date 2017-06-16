Bangor Artist Tackles Racism in the Art World through New Show

Bridging the cultural divide through art.

That’s what an up and coming painter in Bangor hopes to do with his pieces.

Keith Washington says his paintings convey a provocative and sometimes uncomfortable look at race in the art world.

His work is on display at the Peace and Justice Center in Bangor and hopes to inspire other artists who may be struggling to break into the industry.

“You know, for all young artists, any age, don’t ever give up on your dreams. And when you get out there and voice what you feel, things can happen, mountains can move. That’s what I’m here for, this is what it’s all about.”

Washington’s art show is open to the public Saturday, from 5 to 8 p-m at the Peace and Justice Center in Bangor.