Bail Set For Man Accused of Killing Infant In 1979

Bail was set today for a man from Farmington accused of murdering his infant son nearly four decades ago.

Ben Hagar has pled not guilty to killing the four month old.

Police say the boy died at this home in Brunswick in 1979.

The initial ruling was sudden infant death syndrome.

The investigation into Hagar started in 1991…he is being held on $10,000 bail.