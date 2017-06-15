Unity College’s Zane in USCAA’s First Hall of Fame Class

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association inducted its first hall of fame class this past Sunday. Gary Zane was one of 28 honored at the banquet.

Zane coached soccer for many years at Unity College, picking up more than 200 wins, as well as over 100 wins as basketball coach.

He was a player’s coach, enabling them to think and understand the game in their own way.

He was also Athletic Director and for his last 14 years he was Dean of Students before retiring last year.

Zane spent his career at a small school but made a huge impact on regional sports advancement.