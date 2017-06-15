UMaine Announces Incoming FH Class, Add McDonnell to Soccer Staff

John Bapst boys soccer coach Peter McDonnell has joined the UMaine women’s soccer program as a volunteer assistant coach.

He tweeted he is delighted to join the program. Coach Scott Atherley said in a statement he’s thrilled to have Pete. Bapst will need another new coach.

UMaine field hockey announced its incoming class for the fall. Local high school stars continue to prove they are ready for division 1. Three of the 5 incoming players are local.

Messalonskee’s Lydia Dexter, Old Town’s Brooke Sulinski and Dexter Regional’s Abby Webber have earned the chance to compete for UMaine.