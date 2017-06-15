Three Men Drowned after Boating Accident on Square Lake

Three men presumably drowned after a boating accident on Square Lake in Aroostook County.

According to wardens, the group of four headed out on the water late Tuesday afternoon to go fishing.

Their boat began taking on water in the windy conditions and capsized.

The four men, all from Fort Fairfield, clung to the capsized boat until nightfall.

“Three of them had succumb to hypothermic situations which basically led to their drowning. our aircraft was able to locate the survivor Charles Guimond basically on shore still wearing his life jacket.” Says Sgt. Daniel Menard, of the Maine Warden Service.

23 eyar old Guimond was the only one wearing a life jacket, according to wardens.

The body of 56 year old Martin Chambers was recovered yesterday afternoon by wardens.

Martin’s brother, 51 year old Mark, and the fourth man, 43 year old Eric Sherwood, are still missing.