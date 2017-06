The Results are In: Do You Think Maine Legislators will Agree to a State Budget and Avoid a Government Shut Down?

The results are in! We wanted to know:

Do you think Maine legislators will agree to a state budget and avoid a government shut down?

This question was in response to this story.

RESULTS:

YES: 59% (310 votes)

NO: 41% (215 VOTES)

TOTAL: 525 VOTES

Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!