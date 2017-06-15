State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting of Corrections Officer

State police continue to investigate the shooting of an Aroostook County correctons officer in the parking lot of the Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

Matthew Morrison, 33, of Mars Hill was shot in the leg.

Police say he was shot by a Cumberland County corrections officer, Matthew Benger, 24, of Portland.

It happened in a pickup truck owned by another Cumberland County corrections officer.

The three men were attending a corrections training program at the academy, and were leaving the grounds to run an errand.

Morrison was sitting in the rear seat when he was accidentally shot.

Morrison is expected to be okay.

The other two men were removed from the program.