State Legislators Could Be Packing Heat

A state lawmaker has asked Governor LePage to let legislators carry concealed weapons at the state house.

Representative Richard Cebra sent the letter to the governor in response to yesterday’s shooting of a congressman at a baseball field in Virginia.

Cebra says letting lawmakers carry weapons would add another layer of protection.

A spokesman for the governor says LePage is not opposed to concealed carry in the state house, but hasn’t taken any action on the request.