State Given Until October To Comply With Real ID

Maine has been granted another extension to comply with the Federal Real ID Act.

The Secretary Of State’s Office says the waiver will let Mainers continue to use non-compliant ID cards until early October.

To comply with Federal law, Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles will need to employ facial recognition technology and scan documents such as birth certificates when Mainers apply for ID’s.

That information will be stored in a federal database.