Speeding Driver Clocked at 139 MPH on I-95

(WMTW) Maine State Police arrested a New Jersey man who they said was clocked driving 139 mph on I-95.

The incident happened on June 6 in Sidney, according to police.

Police said Sang Yook, 64, told them someone was tailgating him, so he sped up to get away.

Yook slowed down when he saw a cruiser in a highway crossover, police said.

Yook could not make bail and pleaded guilty to criminal speed.

He spent 48 hours in jail and paid a $300 fine, police said.