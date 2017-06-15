Settlement Reached In Civil Lawsuit Against Bangor Police

The father of a man tasered by Bangor police has settled a lawsuit he filed against the department for the death of his son.

Michael McCue of Jackson has received $525,000, according to his lawyer.

He claimed police used excessive force on 28-year-old Phillip McCue who died five days after police tasered him in September 2012.

Police said Phillip McCue was high on bath salts.

The family also claimed police failed to give proper medical treatment.

Police Chief Mark Hathaway provided a statement saying the settlement is in the best interest of all.