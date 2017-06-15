Presque Isle Police Looking for Suspect Charged in Sexual Assault

Presque Isle Police are looking for a man they say went into hiding last week after allegedly committing sexual assault.

Michael Brown of Presque Isle is charged with sexual assault, among other charges.

Brown’s family reported him missing last week.

They, as well as police, say they haven’t heard from Brown since last Wednesday.

“Wednesday of last week is when I first became aware of an incident that occurred. I spoke with him on the phone about the incident and tried to set up a meeting with him. However, immediately after our phone call is when he went into hiding and we’re still searching for him.” Says Detective Kris Beck of the Presque Isle Police Dept.

Police believe Brown may be in the Lewiston/Auburn area, or near Portland.

They do believe he will try to flee the state.

No other details regarding the charges against Brown are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Brown is asked to call police.