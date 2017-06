Police: Wanted Man Now Considered Armed, Dangerous, May Be In Stolen Truck

Police say a man who is accused of committing a sexual assault and going into hiding last week is considered armed and dangerous.

They believe Michael Brown of Presque Isle stole a gold Tacoma pickup and could have a loaded handgun.

And they think he has changed his appearance.

The vehicle has a canoe rack and Veteran license plate V81665.

Brown’s family reported him missing last week.

If you see him, don’t approach…call police immediately.