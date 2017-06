Orono Baseball Looks for Program’s First State Title Since 1994

State baseball and softball games are all this Saturday, with sites at Bangor, Brewer, Augusta and Standish.

For the first time since 1994, Orono baseball will compete for the state title. They hadn’t even played in a region final since 2008. The Red Riots edged Dexter last night 2 to 1 to win the class C north titleā€¦