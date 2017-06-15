One Light, Many Candles Hosts Spread the Love Event

One Light, Many Candles is a multi-faith program that focuses on love as the common thread to many different faiths. It focuses on creating a global spiritual community.

the One Light, Many Candles event will be this Saturday, June 17th at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University. It starts at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased at bangorymca.org, at the Bangor YMCA, or by calling 941-2808.

Also, the Bangor YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson wants every child and teen in the region to have access to the Camp Jordan experience. She is currently wearing a red T-Shirt until Camp Jordan is full for the summer.

To register for Camp Jordan, visit campjordan.org, or call 941-2808. If you call and tell Bangor YMCA that you’re helping Diane change her shirt, your child will receive a free Camp Jordan t-shirt.

Scholarships are still available.