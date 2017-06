O’Donnell New AD at John Bapst, Names Woodside Girls Basketball Coach

John Bapst named, football coach and Assistant Athletic Director, Dan O’Connell their new Athletic Director earlier this week. He replaces now Hermon Athletic Administrator Rick Sinclair.

He’s named a new girls basketball coach already. Chris Woodside will be the Crusaders new head coach replacing Mike Webb who stepped down this spring.

Woodside coached the Calais boys to the 2015 state class C championship and walks into some high expectations with the Bapst girls team this winter.