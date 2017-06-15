Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers and Cool Friday

The large dome of high pressure that brought the bright and pleasant conditions to our region yesterday and today will continue to move east into the Gulf of Maine tonight. As the high slips off to our east tonight and a front approaches from the west a southeast breeze will develop across Maine tonight and that will cause clouds to increase across our region later tonight, with the clouds lowering and thickening tomorrow morning. The combination of an onshore breeze and mostly cloudy skies will hold the high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s as we end the workweek tomorrow. As the front to our west moves closer the chance for scattered showers will increase as we progress through tomorrow. Plan on variably cloudy skies, with some more hit and miss showers Saturday as the front drifts east across New England, while at the same time weakening. By Sunday the wind will become more southerly as a “Bermuda High” builds off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The southerly breeze will bring warmer and more humid air up into our region for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Sunday will likely turn out partly sunny, with just the risk of a pop-up scattered shower or thunderstorm, with a better chance for storms Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. The scattered showers and storms will likely continue on Tuesday as the cold front slowly slides through New England.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a light south wind and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with occasional showers developing and a southeast breeze around 10 mph, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and becoming more humid, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist