Maine State Police Announce ‘Legendary Trooper’ & ‘Trooper of the Year’ Award Winners

The annual Maine State Police awards were presented Thursday at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

They are given to troopers and citizens for bravery and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Previous ‘Legendary Trooper’ award recipient, Arnold Gahagan, announced this year’s winner – Detective Sargent Dale Ames.

Ames began his police career in 1964 and was one of the original three statewide homicide investigators.

“We were lucky to have a Sargent like Dale for his dedication to his job at hand, he allowed his detectives to take the lead on investigations and respected their decisions. His honesty, integrity, open-communication, and trusting his men made for a great working condition,” said Gahagan.

This year’s ‘Trooper of the Year’ award was given to Christopher Crawford.

He’s an eight year veteran of the State Police following his time as a Madison police officer.

Crawford has been involved with several high profile homicide cases across Central Maine.