Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection Presents Financial Elder Protection Booklets

Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

And to help raise awareness, the State of Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection wants you to be safe and protected.

Two new booklets are being released for Maine elderly residents.

These books are the Downeaster Elder Financial Protection Guide, and the Downeaster Guide: Gone Phishing (anti-scam booklet)

These booklets are completely free to the public, and can be found right on the Maine.gov website.