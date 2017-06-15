Katahdin Woods and Waters Supporters Confident About Secretary of the Interior Visit

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke wrapped up his visit to the Katahdin Region today.

He’s reviewing the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument after an executive order from President Trump.

The Secretary met supporters from the Katahdin Chamber of Commerce as well as local councilors at a breakfast this morning.

He told them he was sure they would be happy with his recommendation.

Secretary Zinke made a statement today saying, “I think the path is settled. The President and I are not advocates for transferring or selling public land. Management, I see a responsibility on the Department of the Interior to be embedded in the community.”

Many supporters of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument took this as a good sign that the Secretary was siding with them on the matter.

Gail Fanjoy, Former President of the Katahdin Area Chamber of Commerce says, “I feel extremely positive after what I just heard around the breakfast table this morning. I will admit that the visit gave me some trepidation. We didn’t know what was in the mind of the Secretary and how he was going to relate to the land and its people, but I am totally not worried now. I think as a matter of fact, if anything, we have a new champion in Secretary Zinke.”

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land for the monument, echoed this feeling.

He says, “He’s a pretty practical guy and he understands that the monument is in place and that there is an opportunity to make it better.”

There was also a lot of talk about making the area a National Park, which would take Congressional action.

Zinke says, “We are looking at the appropriateness of a monument versus a park and looking at how would we do that. Certainly a park is congressional, it is not executive.”

St. Clair says, “I think the opportunity that Secretary Zinke has is he can talk to our congressional delegation and say what really needs to happen is congressional action here and we should turn this into a National Park.”

While supporters are eager, there are still quite a few folks in the Katahdin region that oppose the land being controlled by the Federal Government.

They say the land is nothing special and shouldn’t be considered for park status.

Ken Libby, a local logger says, “If they take in more than the scenery, I think they’ll see that the land is poorly cut.”

They also say the communities that voted against the monument are still being ignored.

Everyone agrees a decision needs to be made.

Fanjoy says, “We need this uncertainty to go away, because uncertainty is not the friend of investment. So, we’re looking for this decision to be made as soon as possible so we can move ahead.”

Secretary Zinke says a decision will be made within the next two months.

He says if the land remains a National Monument, he’ll still have several recommendations to make it better, including critical infrastructure repairs.