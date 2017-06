Hearing to Discuss Nip Sales Ban Next Month

A hearing will take place next month to discuss efforts by Governor LePage to ban the sale of miniature alcohol bottles.

State lawmakers overrode his veto of a bill imposing a 5 cent deposit to curtail littering.

The Director of the Alcohol Bureau says the state sold more than 8.4 million nips to agency liquor stores last year, and that sales have been growing 40% or more for 5 years.