Glow 5K To Raise Money To End Hunger

The 3rd annual Color 5K for ending hunger in Maine will be held at Old Town High School Saturday…and this time it will be all aglow.

The color powders are cornstarch-based and will be illuminated by a blacklight.

It starts at 7:30 that night.

After the race you’re invited to a party with music and snacks.

It’s $15 to enter…kids under ten get in free.

Go to Penobscot County Federal Credit Union’s facebook page for details.