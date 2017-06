Former UMaine Quarterback Dan Collins Signs With CFL Team

Dan Collins has left his team in Europe and is now a member of the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

Collins is one of six quarterbacks on the team’s roster.

Ottawa signed the former UMaine quarterback late in the pre-season. They have their final exhibition game tomorrow night.

College teammate Sherrod Baltimore, a defensive back, is also on the team.

The season starts a week from Friday.