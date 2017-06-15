Food Mobile Stops in Hermon

The Good Shepherd Food Bank’s mobile food truck stopped in Hermon today.

It set up at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club with volunteers from Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry.

Fresh produce along with canned fruits, meats, and vegetables were given to those in need.

Anyone from Hermon and the surrounding area were was welcome to attend.

“We are open to anyone,” Said Carol Lackedy from Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry. “Anyone that needs help, might be going through a hard time. You never know, you could have your job today and then not have a job tomorrow. You might just be having a difficult time so we’re open for anyone who wants to come and see us.”

This was one of several stops the food mobile makes all across the state…