Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Today is Elder Abuse Awareness Day and with one of the oldest populations in the country, Maine State officials want people to aware of the threat of elder abuse.

“Often times, elder abuse is never reported. It’s something that stays within a home. That a person who may suffer from some physical abuse, emotional abuse, could be sexual assault, or even could financial abuse.”

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says that elder abuse draws parallel with domestic abuse.

“In some cases of elder abuse, it occurs right at the home. It’s family, friends, sometimes even caregivers in the home. Sometimes in live in facilities.”

Morton also says it is sometimes hard to get seniors to open up about problems they experience/

“We know that our elderly population are very private people, they’re very proud and a lot of matters, sometimes, they blame themselves. And too often they feel it feel it may be their fault, something they’ve done or they rely on that person so heavily, they allow for that behavior to take place.”

Maine’s Department of Professional and Financial Regulation says financial scams among the elderly cost victims two point nine billion dollars a year. Checking in regularly can help prevent potential scams or even physical abuse of loved ones.

“Family members checking on their loved ones, making sure that there’s not unusual marks or bruises or scars or things that can’t be explained to a loved one. Also, on the financial side, making sure that they’re not paying out unusual amounts of money to stuff that their not paying attention to.”

Morton also reminds people that if they see something, they should say something.

“We have to make sure that we take care of the venerable that sometimes won’t speak for themselves.”