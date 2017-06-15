Blast From the Past In Belfast: Video Rental Store Still Standing

Anyone who is more than ten years old remembers the feeling of walking into a video store on a Friday night and looking for that new release you’d been dying to see.

But video rental stores are all but extinct. Or are they?

Jim Dandy, Co-Owner of Opera House Video says, “We’re still a video store. We’re still doing what we’ve been doing for 20 some years now.”

Opera House Video in Downtown Belfast has quite the collection.

Sharon Marshall, a frequent customer says, “They have everything. From old movies to westerns to adventures, science fiction, everything.”

Tiffany Howard, Co-Owner of Opera House Video says, “It does make movie watching an event. I know there’s a lot of streaming but there’s a different experience when you come into a real brick and mortar store and you are able to pick up cases and read the back, get recommendations, talk to other people. You discover things you might never discover.”

Tiffany and Jim worked for the previous owners, but when they passed away a few years ago, the store was left in the will to the two of them.

Howard says, “It’s not necessarily what I saw myself doing with my life but it has certainly been an adventure.”

The two took over in 2005 and business has been booming ever since.

Howard says, “People told us that video stores would be dead in five years and that fifth year was one of our best years ever. 2010 was a great year. And we’ve always been consistent. We have this really loyal community who loves to support us and we’re really grateful for that. We’ve worked really hard and somehow it just works, luck or fate or I don’t know what the mystery is actually.”

Dandy says, “The business has a life of its own. We’re just the caretakers.”

So, the next time you’re looking for a movie look no further — the owners have their favorite picks, they even offer free popcorn on Friday’s.

Howard says, “The most gratifying part for me is making people happy. Finding what they can’t find elsewhere, recommending movies that they might not have thought of or known about. That’s the fun part.”